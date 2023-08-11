The appeal overturned the “soft” sentence for teenagers in the case of the rape of a 14-year-old girl in Transcarpathia

The Transcarpathian Court of Appeal reviewed the verdict of the Volovetsky District Court in the case of three teenagers who raped a 14-year-old girl. The court annulled the verdict of the first instance and referred the case for a new trial.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office announced this on August 11.

In the appeal, the prosecutors insisted that the verdict should be overturned, because the punishment was "mild". Also, the prosecutors demanded to satisfy in full the claim for compensation of moral damage to the victim — it is 450 thousand hryvnias.

On March 16, 2023, the Volovetsky District Court of Transcarpathia region passed a verdict against three teenagers in the case of the rape of a 14-year-old girl. The boys were sentenced to 5 years in prison, but were released from punishment with a probationary period of 2 years. Also, the court partially satisfied the claim of the victim in the amount of 450 thousand hryvnias and recovered 180 thousand hryvnias in her favor.

Which case?

A 14-year-old girl was raped on August 24, 2021 in Transcarpathia, her grandmother turned to the police in September. One 14-year-old and two 15-year-old teenagers, fellow villagers of the victim, were involved in this. They first lured the girl to the yard of one of the teenagers, and then to the basement. The girl had been friends with them for a long time, so she left. So one of them hit the girl, and then they all raped her one by one. The teenagers filmed all this, and then uploaded it to the Internet and showed it to their classmates at school. At the trial, all three pleaded guilty. The sentence to the boys, who were released from punishment, caused outrage. Ombudsman Dmytro Lubinets took the case under his control.