Ukraine was able to return 380 children from Russia

Since the beginning of the full-scale invasion, Ukraine has managed to return at least 380 children who were illegally taken to Russia.

The Minister of Reintegration of the Temporarily Occupied Territories Iryna Vereshchuk told about this in an interview with "Radio Svoboda".

According to her, "approximately 380 (or 383) children" were returned to Ukraine.

There are no complete data on the deported children, because there are temporarily occupied territories, which are not allowed by international organizations. However, according to Vereshchuk, there are at least 4 000 Ukrainian children with status in Russia, i.e. children deprived of parental care and orphans.

According to the official data of the Ukrainian authorities as of July 31, 2023, since February 24, 2022, 19 546 children were deported from Ukraine to Russia. These are only those cases that were officially recorded — when the father, guardian or witness of the childʼs deportation reported it to the National Information Bureau of Ukraine.