Four of Medvedchukʼs henchmen received from 5 to 10 years in prison. They were preparing a coup

Four henchmen of former MP Viktor Medvedchuk, who were preparing a violent seizure of power in Ukraine, have been sentenced to 5 to 10 years in prison.

This was reported by the Security Service of Ukraine (SBU).

Among the convicts is a Russian citizen, a military intelligence officer by profession, who was in "direct" contact with representatives of the administration of the President of the Russian Federation and the Russian special services. All four planned to "synchronize" the coup with the beginning of a full-scale invasion and hoped to help the aggressor in the occupation of Ukraine.

"It was these pro-Kremlin cells that were supposed to initiate the holding of the so-called ʼnational assemblyʼ in the capital of Ukraine. At this ʼforumʼ, its organizers planned to ʼapprove a resolutionʼ regarding the ʼremoval from powerʼ of the top military and political leadership of Ukraine. In case of refusal, the attackers planned to go to the ʼforce scenarioʼ. For this, they formed their own ʼcombat wingʼ, to which they tried to attract half a thousand armed people," SBU notes.

A citizen of the Russian Federation was sentenced to 10 years, the organizer was given 7 years, and two of his accomplices were sentenced to 5 years in prison.