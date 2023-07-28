The organization “Drugaya Ukraina” was registered in Russia. It was created by Medvedchuk and his associate

Accused of treason Viktor Medvedchuk and former Ukrainian journalist Denys Zharkykh founded the political project "Drugaya Ukraina" ["Another Ukraine"] and registered it in Russia as a public organization.

In June, a public movement "Regional public movement ʼFor the development of civil society Drugaya Ukrainaʼ" was created in the Russian Federation with an address in Moscow.

"Drugaya Ukraina", which in its documents calls itself a public non-religious organization (it is not a political party, therefore it cannot participate in any elections), declared that it has intellectual property on the trademarks: "Настоящая Украина" ["Real Ukraine"], "Голос другой Украины" ["The voice of Another Ukraine"] and "Другая Украина" ["Another Ukraine"].

This organization conducts anti-Ukrainian activities in Russia. For example, in July at the House of Russian Abroad named after Solzhenitsyn attended the round table "Ukrainian Russophobia: Origins and Overcoming Mechanisms". The basis for discussions was Medvedchukʼs article "Two Ukraines as a new political reality."

In addition to Medvedchuk and Zharkih, according to "Schemes", the project involves political commentators from pro-Russian TV channels closed in Ukraine, deputies of local councils from OPZZh, political technologists accused of treason and separatism who managed to leave for Russia.