The Air Force shot down 7 out of 10 Iranian drones during the night attack

Overnight, the Defense Forces shot down seven out of 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The Russians attacked with Iranian drones from the north-eastern direction, from the Kursk region.
The attack lasted from 23:00 to 04:00, the Air Force Command informed.
At night, Russia massively attacked the Rivne region with Iranian strike drones — an oil depot in the Dubno region was destroyed. There are no victims.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia actively attacked Ukrainian fuel and lubricant bases. Since then, oil depots have been destroyed or damaged in several regions: Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa. After that, there was a shortage of fuel at gas stations in Ukraine for some time.