The Air Force shot down 7 out of 10 Iranian drones during the night attack

Overnight, the Defense Forces shot down seven out of 10 Shahed-136/131 attack drones. The Russians attacked with Iranian drones from the north-eastern direction, from the Kursk region.

The attack lasted from 23:00 to 04:00, the Air Force Command informed.

At night, Russia massively attacked the Rivne region with Iranian strike drones — an oil depot in the Dubno region was destroyed. There are no victims.