Russia attacked the Rivne region with drones — an oil depot was destroyed

At night, Russia massively attacked the Rivne region with Iranian strike drones — the destroyed oil depot in the Dubno region. There are no victims.
This was reported by the head of the Rivne Regional Military Administration Vitaliy Koval.
According to him, 45 rescuers and 14 units of equipment are working at the scene. The chemical and radiation background is normal. There will be no evacuation of the population.
- At around 3 am, an air alert was announced in the Rivne region, which lasted for more than an hour.
- After the start of the full-scale invasion, Russia actively attacked Ukrainian fuel and lubricant bases. Since then, oil depots have been destroyed or damaged in several regions: Lviv, Volyn, Rivne, Poltava, Dnipropetrovsk and Odesa. After that, there was a shortage of fuel at gas stations in Ukraine for some time.