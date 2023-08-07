Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP was released from the pretrial detention center on bail

Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP was released from custody.
This was reported by lawyer Mykyta Chekman.
A deposit of 33 million hryvnias was made for the priest. According to the lawyer, on the website of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church, the requisites were made public, by which it was possible to contribute to the payment of the bail for the metropolitan. Allegedly, the funds were raised thanks to donations.
- On April 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine handed Metropolitan Pavlo a charge of inciting religious enmity, and on the same day, the court sent him under house arrest. Pavlo was banned from accessing social networks and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.
- On July 13, the SBU informed Pavel about a new suspicion. On the eve of the announcement of his first suspicion, he gave an interview in which he denied the existence of Ukraine as a sovereign state. The metropolitan called the Russian aggression a "civil conflict". Now he is accused of violating the equality of citizens and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation against Ukraine, for which he faces up to 8 years in prison with confiscation of property.
- On July 14, the Solomyanskyi Court of Kyiv changed the preventive measure of Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP — instead of 24-hour house arrest, he was ordered to be kept in custody until August 14 or bail in excess of 33 million hryvnias.