Since the beginning of the Russian invasion, Ukraine has freed 2 598 soldiers from captivity

From the beginning of the full-scale invasion until August 7, 2023, 2 598 Ukrainian soldiers were returned from Russian captivity.

This was reported by the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights Dmytro Lubinets.

On August 7, the 48th exchange of prisoners took place, during which 22 Ukrainian soldiers were returned from captivity. These are the defenders of Ukraine who took part in battles in different directions.

The President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky calls on Russia to exchange prisoners in the "all for all" format. In the coordination headquarters for the treatment of prisoners of war, it is assumed that if it is possible to agree on such an exchange, it will not take place in one day, but in stages.