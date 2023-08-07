Russia has increased the number of shelling in the east — in a week, the occupiers released almost half a million rounds of ammunition

The Russian occupiers have increased the number of shelling in eastern Ukraine.
This was reported by the Deputy Minister of Defense of Ukraine Hanna Malyar during an interview with the Military Media Center.
According to her, just last week in the east, the enemy released "almost half a million rounds of ammunition."
"In such continuous artillery fire, our fighters continued offensive actions in the Bakhmut direction," the deputy minister noted.
- The head of the Main Directorate of Intelligence Kyrylo Budanov says that the advance of the military in the Bakhmut direction is currently a little faster than in the south.
- On June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces had gone on the offensive in some directions. Later there were reports of the de-occupation of settlements in the east and south.
- On July 31, the Ministry of Defense reported that the Defense Forces had liberated 241.7 km² of the territory of Ukraine since the start of the counteroffensive.