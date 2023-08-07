The Russians shelled Kherson several times at night. A woman died, seven people were injured

At night, the Russian army shelled Kherson several times. Around 00:50, the occupiers hit the residential building — eight residents had a situational neurotic reaction. One person with reduced mobility was admitted to the hospital.

The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.

During the extinguishing of the fire, two rescuers were injured — they were taken to the hospital.

Half an hour later, the Russians opened fire again. A 59-year-old woman died when an artillery shell hit the house, and a 60-year-old man suffered a contusion.

Around 03:15, the enemy army attacked the house again. A 93-year-old woman was injured — she was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury and contusion.

According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of shelling in Kherson, at least seven people were injured. Also, on August 6, around 9:10 p.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district. Two local residents were injured, one of them was hospitalized.