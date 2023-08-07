The Russians shelled Kherson several times at night. A woman died, seven people were injured

At night, the Russian army shelled Kherson several times. Around 00:50, the occupiers hit the residential building — eight residents had a situational neurotic reaction. One person with reduced mobility was admitted to the hospital.
The head of the Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin informed about this.
During the extinguishing of the fire, two rescuers were injured — they were taken to the hospital.
Half an hour later, the Russians opened fire again. A 59-year-old woman died when an artillery shell hit the house, and a 60-year-old man suffered a contusion.
Around 03:15, the enemy army attacked the house again. A 93-year-old woman was injured — she was hospitalized with a mine-explosive injury and contusion.
According to the Office of the Prosecutor General, as a result of shelling in Kherson, at least seven people were injured. Also, on August 6, around 9:10 p.m., the occupiers fired artillery at the village of Olhivka, Beryslav district. Two local residents were injured, one of them was hospitalized.
- Russia launched a war against Ukraine in 2014, when it occupied Crimea and parts of the Donetsk and Luhansk regions. On February 24, 2022, the Kremlin launched a full-scale invasion of Ukraine from the north, east, and south.
- In April, the Defense Forces expelled the occupiers from the northern regions of Ukraine, and in the fall they de-occupied parts of the Kherson, Mykolaiv, and Kharkiv regions.
- On June 5, 2023, the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine announced that the Defense Forces had gone on the offensive in some directions. Later, there were reports about the de-occupation of settlements in the east and south, in particular, the President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky informed about the release of Staromayorske on July 27.