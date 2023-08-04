General Staff: Russians lost almost 20 artillery systems in a day. The situation at the frontline

The defense forces of Ukraine continue the offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, are entrenched at the achieved boundaries and conduct a counter-battery fight. In a day, the Russian army lost 640 invaders.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

On the Bakhmut direction, the forces of the Ukrainian military restrain the enemy in the direction to the south and southeast of Ivanivskyi and in the Maryinka direction — in the area of the city of Maryinka.

In the Avdiivka direction, the Russians launched an air strike in the Avdiivka area and unsuccessfully advanced north and southeast of Avdiivka and southeast of Pervomaiskyi.

In the Shakhtarsky direction, the occupiers unsuccessfully tried to restore the lost position to the west of Staromayorske and to the east of Urozhany.

In the temporarily occupied Enerhodar, in order to continue work at the Zaporizhzhia NPP, the occupiers are forcing the stationʼs staff to issue Russian passports, threatening reprisals. Russians conduct regular searches of local residents on the street and at home. If they find a Ukrainian passport, it will be destroyed, and they will be forced to make a Russian one. Also, the enemy forces to change all other documents to Russian.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 9 strikes on areas where the enemyʼs personnel, weapons, and military equipment are concentrated, and two strikes on the occupiersʼ anti-aircraft missile systems. Missile and artillery units hit 12 artillery pieces in firing positions, a radar station, a control post, three personnel concentration areas, two anti-aircraft defenses, and three enemy ammunition depots.

In total, Russia lost 640 occupiers, four tanks, 15 armored combat vehicles, 19 artillery systems, 20 units of automobile equipment and tankers, etc., during the day.