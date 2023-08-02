General Staff: Defense forces of Ukraine are advancing in the direction of Melitopol and Berdyansk, as well as near Bakhmut

Defense forces of Ukraine continue to advance in the Melitopol and Berdyansk areas. Ukrainian defenders are getting anchored in the achieved positions. The enemy suffers significant losses.

Also, Ukrainian troops continue to advance south of the city of Bakhmut. The occupiers withdrew from their positions south of Andriivka, unsuccessfully tried to restore their lost position south and west of Klishchiivka, as well as northwest of Kurdyumivka. Heavy fighting continues.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 540 soldiers, a tank, 8 armored fighting vehicles, 27 artillery systems and an air defense system. In total, 247,230 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.

Over the past day, the Ukrainian aviation has carried out 8 airstrikes on the concentration of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, as well as hit the command post and anti-aircraft missile system of the occupiers.

Missile-artillery troops hit artillery systems, electronic warfare stations, command posts, anti-aircraft defenses, and enemy troop concentrations.