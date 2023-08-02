Russia attacked Kyiv and Odesa region with drones, air defense shot down 23 drones

On the night of August 2, Russia attacked Ukraine with Iranian drones.

In Odesa region, the targets were port and industrial infrastructure facilities. Air defense forces worked for almost 3 hours. As a result of the attack, fires started at industrial and port facilities, the elevator was damaged, and there was no information about the victims.

In Kyiv and the region, the Ukrainian Air Defense Forces shot down more than 10 kamikaze drones. Debris fell in Solomyansky, Holosiivsky and Svyatoshynsky districts. The administrative building was damaged, there were no victims. A fire broke out in a private house in the region, no one was injured.

One drone was shot down in the airspace of the Sumy region.

The drones were launched from three directions — Kursk, Primorsko-Akhtarsk (Russian Federation), Chauda (Crimea). Anti-aircraft defense shot down 23 drones, most of them in Kyiv region and Odesa region. President Volodymyr Zelensky said that the most significant damage was in the south.