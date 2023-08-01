UNESCO: Since the beginning of the war in Ukraine, 274 cultural objects have been damaged

The international organization UNESCO has published an updated report on damaged and destroyed cultural monuments of Ukraine.
As of July 26, 2023, UNESCO has confirmed damage to 274 sites since February 24, 2022 — 117 religious sites, 27 museums, 98 buildings of historical and/or artistic interest, 19 monuments, 12 libraries, and one archive facility.
The most damages are in:
- Donetsk region — 78 objects;
- Kharkiv region — 55;
- Kyiv and the region — 38;
- Luhansk region — 33;
- Chernihiv region — 17;
- Zaporizhzhia region — 12;
- Sumy region — 12.