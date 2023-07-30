Drones attacked Moscow and occupied Crimea

On the night of July 30, Russian propaganda media reported on drone attacks on Moscow and occupied Crimea. All the drones were allegedly shot down.

In Moscow, two drones fell on the territory of the "Moscow-City" business center. There was an explosion, windows were broken in two buildings. One casualty is reported, but no one has died. Vnukovo Airport was closed due to the attacks.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims to have shot down one drone over the Odintsovo district of the Moscow region, and two others over "Moscow-City".

The Russian agency also reported an attack by 25 drones on Crimea. All of them were allegedly shot down. There is no information about the victims.

Subsequently, Yuriy Ihnat, the spokesman of the Air Force of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, commented on the drone attacks on Moscow and the Russian-occupied Crimea on the air of the telethon.

"There is always something flying in Russia, and in Moscow in particular. There are those whom the war "doesnʼt affect" — it already affects them. There are already certain moods in Russia — something is coming, and loudly. No matter how much the Russian authorities wanted to close their eyes to this and say that they shot down everything — and they shot down everything in Crimea, and they shot down everything there — but something is still coming. Therefore, there is no need to talk about Russian peace in the hinterland. They got what they wanted," he said.