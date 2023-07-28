The Verkhovna Rada adopted a draft law on reforms in the GTS Operator

The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted draft law No. 9311-1d on optimization of the structure of the operator of the gas transportation system of Ukraine (OGTSU). 250 parliamentarians voted for him.

The MP from "Voice" Yaroslav Zheleznyak reported this.

According to him, this is the revised draft law of Maksym Khlapuk, agreed with the Energy Community and the International Monetary Fund (IMF). This law meets two requirements of the IMF, in particular, it provides for the activation of the reform of corporate governance in the GTS Operator due to the selection and appointment of the supervisory board.

The explanatory note states that this edition does not contain several risks that were in the government project, namely the law:

transfers the authority to appoint the head of OGTSU to the general meeting of the company, if its supervisory board is not elected by October 31, 2023;

ensures the formation of the supervisory board of OGTSU in the order provided for enterprises that are particularly important for the economy;

establishes that the type of executive body of OGTSU (one-person or collegial) is determined at the level of the companyʼs charter, and not at the level of the law;

the new charter of OGTSU must be approved by the Ministry of Energy after its agreement with the Secretariat of the Energy Community.

On July 13, the MPs supported this draft law in the first reading.