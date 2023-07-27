At night, the Russians shelled the Kharkiv region. There is destruction, casualties and deaths

On the night of July 27, the Russian occupiers shelled the Kharkiv region. Homes were destroyed, people were injured, and one woman died.

This was reported by the head of Kharkiv Regional Military Administration Oleh Sinegubov.

The Russians dropped a KAB-250 guided aerial bomb on the village of Kivsharivka, Kupyansk district. It fell next to a 5-story residential building, causing a wall to collapse in one of the apartments. A nearby 9-story building was also damaged. A 74-year-old woman died in the village, 35-, 81-, and 71-year-old women and a 74-year-old man were injured in moderate condition.

The Russians launched an S-300 missile into the Velykyi Burluk village of the Kupyansk district, hitting a non-residential building and it caught fire.

In general, during the day, the occupiers fired artillery, mortars, and other weapons at populated areas of Bohodukhiv, Kharkiv, Izyum, Chuhuiv, and Kupyansk districts. Forests were burning.

In the village of Ivashki, Bohoduhiv district, mortar shelling damaged the lyceum building, and in the village of Perovske, a critical infrastructure object.