Russian troops shelled Kupyansk and two settlements in the Sumy region. There are dead and wounded

During the day, Russian troops shelled the city of Kupyansk in the Kharkiv region, dropped explosives from a drone in the center of the city of Seredyno-Buda in the Sumy region, and struck the village of Uhroidy with artillery.

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office reports that it has begun investigating a violation of the customs of war, combined with intentional murder (Part 2 of Article 438 of the Criminal Code).

A 57-year-old woman died in her own home in Kupyansk. The fire, previously, came from the reactive systems of the salvo fire. The village of Dvorichna near Kupyansk also came under fire — a 45-year-old civilian was killed there. A 60-year-old man was also wounded.

In the center of the city of Seredyna-Buda, two men who were at the entrance to the "Point of Invincibility" were wounded. One of the wounded was responsible for access to the shelter, while the other was passing by on a bicycle.

In the village of Uhroidy, a local resident was killed, and four more people were injured.