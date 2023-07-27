General Staff: The Ukrainian military destroyed almost 600 invaders and 40 cruise missiles over the past day

In the direction of Kupyansk, the Russian army unsuccessfully advanced south of Novoselivske in the Luhansk region, as well as south of Dibrova.

This was reported in the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.

In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian defenders successfully repelled enemy attacks in the areas north of Khromove, east of Druzhba, and north of Klishchiivka in Donetsk region.

Also, the Defense Forces stopped the advance of Russian troops on the outskirts of Avdiivka and restrained the invaders on the outskirts of Maryinka. The Russians tried to regain their lost position on the outskirts of Staromaierske in Donetsk region, but were unsuccessful.

Over the past day, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 11 strikes on concentrations of Russian troops, weapons and military equipment, as well as twice struck the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems.

Ukrainian missile and artillery forces hit 11 artillery systems, two command posts, an ammunition depot, an area where the occupiers were concentrated, and three other important targets.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 590 soldiers, nine tanks, 11 armored fighting vehicles, 18 artillery systems and 40 cruise missiles. In total, 244 270 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.