NYT: Joe Biden secretly ordered evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine to be handed over to the International Criminal Court

US President Joe Biden ordered the government to provide evidence of Russian war crimes to the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
This was reported by the American newspaper The New York Times with reference to officials who are familiar with the matter.
Biden secretly ordered the US government to start sharing evidence of Russian war crimes in Ukraine with the International Criminal Court in The Hague.
According to the officials, American special services gathered information, including details about Russiaʼs decision to deliberately attack civilian infrastructure in Ukraine and forcefully deported thousands of Ukrainian children from the occupied territory. They have already shared some of this evidence with Ukrainian prosecutors but refrained from sharing it with the ICC.
In December 2022, Congress eased restrictions that prevented him from assisting the court in investigating Russian atrocities. But the Biden administration expressed support for the court when it decided in March to issue an arrest warrant for Putin over child deportations. Behind the scenes, however, there was a fierce internal debate over whether to share intelligence that sheds light on the actions of Russian officials. While the Department of Justice and the State Department supported it, the Pentagon opposed such a move, fearing a precedent for holding the American military accountable, particularly for events in Afghanistan.