The State Register of Sanctions will appear in Ukraine

The President of Ukraine, Volodymyr Zelenskyi, signed Law No. 8392 on the creation of the State Register of Sanctions.
Information about all sanctioned people and companies will become public. The register will be maintained by the Apparatus of the National Security Council in Ukrainian and English.
The register will include:
- grounds for applying, changing or canceling sanctions;
- the list of sanctions that were introduced or canceled;
- list of sanctioned persons and information for their identification: for a company, organization — name, location, state of registration, registration (identification) number/tax number; for a person — name, date of birth, registration number of the taxpayerʼs registration card or identification number, citizenship and other data.