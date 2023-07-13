The Verkhovna Rada supported the creation of a state register of sanctions

The state register of sanctions will start working in Ukraine. The Verkhovna Rada (the Ukrainian Parliament) adopted the corresponding draft law in the second reading and in general.

This was reported by the director of the Department of Sanctions Policy of the Ministry of Justice Inna Bohatyh.

314 MPs voted for draft law No. 8392.

"Until now, there was no single public database of sanctions — banks kept their own databases, notaries, registrars their own — everyone got away with it as best they could," she noted.

From now on, information about all subjects to whom personal sanctions have been applied will become public. The register will be maintained by the Apparatus of the National Security Council in Ukrainian and English.

It will state:

grounds for applying, changing or canceling sanctions;

the list of sanctions that are applied, changed or canceled;

state bodies responsible for the implementation of the decision of the National Security Council regarding the application, change or cancellation of national sanctions;

the list of sanctioned persons and information for their identification: for a legal entity — name, location, state of registration (in the absence of information about the state of registration — information about the lack of registration in Ukraine) and/or registration (identification) number/tax number, other information that it is identified; for a natural person — a name that, depending on national traditions, may consist of a surname, first name and patronymic (if available), date of birth and/or registration number of a taxpayer registration card or identification number (for foreigners and/or persons without citizenship), citizenship (in the absence of information about citizenship — information about the personʼs lack of Ukrainian citizenship), unique entry number in the Unified State Demographic Register (if available); other information that identifies it (if available);

information about the entity that submitted proposals for the application, change or cancellation of sanctions.

On July 6, President Volodymyr Zelensky implemented the decision of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) to apply personal sanctions against 18 foreign companies. Among them are those that partially belong to the sanctioned Russian oligarch Mykhailo Fridman.