The Ukraine-NATO Council held its second meeting. Russiaʼs withdrawal from the “grain agreement” and shelling of southern Ukraine were condemned there

Following the results of the Ukraine-NATO Council, Alliance Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg condemned Russiaʼs decision to withdraw from the "grain agreement" and stated significant risks for the stability of the region.

Today, the Council held its second meeting, where it "strongly condemned the latest Russian missile strikes on Odesa, Mykolaiv and other port cities, in particular on the Danube port city of Reni near the Romanian border."

The North Atlantic Treaty Organization and its members have confirmed that they will continue increased surveillance and reconnaissance in the Black Sea region, in particular with the help of maritime patrol aircraft and drones.