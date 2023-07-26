“Army of drones” handed over 1 700 drones to the Defense Forces. They have to strengthen the counterattack

1 700 reconnaissance and attack drones are going to the front to support the counteroffensive, the Minister of Digital Transformation Mykhailo Fedorov informed. Among them are "birds" with artificial intelligence, which will help to effectively recognize and destroy targets.

All these drones were purchased as part of the "Army of Drones" project, which in a year of operation was transformed into a major state program for the development of Ukrainian UAV production. Fedorov noted that within the scope of the project, 40 types of domestic drones already have permission to operate and receive state contracts. A year ago, there were only seven such drones.

The Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal also announced that this year the government allocated 40 billion hryvnias for the production of Ukrainian drones.

Recently, the government approved a two-year experimental project on the production of ammunition for UAVs. The decree eliminates a number of bureaucratic processes and allows private companies in Ukraine to legally produce ammunition for drones. Previously, it was necessary to spend about a year for ammunition to be put into operation, which hindered the appearance of new manufacturers on the market.