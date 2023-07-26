SBU declared the suspicion to the ex-metropolitan of the UOC MP from Sumy region for praising the occupiers

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) declared the suspicion to the former metropolitan of the Romany Diocese of the UOC MP Oleksiy Maslennikov for justifying the invasion of the Russian Federation into Ukraine (Part 1, Article 436-2 of the Criminal Code).
The press service writes about it.
The Metropolitan left for Russia after the start of a full-scale war. According to the investigation, in September 2022, he took part in a religious service in a monastery in the Sverdlovsk region of the Russian Federation, where together with representatives of the Russian Orthodox Church (ROC), he blessed the Russian occupiers.
SBU adds that during the liturgy, Maslennikov praised Putinʼs decision to mobilize Russia.
The suspect was declared wanted.
At the end of 2022, the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine (NSDC) applied personal sanctions to Maslennikov — he was deprived of Ukrainian citizenship by presidential decree.
- On April 1, 2023, the Security Service of Ukraine served Metropolitan Pavlo of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church with suspicion of inciting religious enmity, and on the same day, the court sent him under house arrest. Pavlo was banned from accessing social networks and ordered to wear an electronic bracelet.
- The Security Service of Ukraine recorded new crimes against Ukraine by Metropolitan Pavlo of the UOC MP. He was informed of the suspicion of violating the equality of citizens and justifying the aggression of the Russian Federation.
- On July 3, a novice of the Pochaiv Lavra was sentenced to five years. He praised the occupiers and had an outstanding conviction for murder.
- SBU suspects the metropolitan and the secretary of the UOC MP of provoking religious enmity. The investigation claims that for years the metropolitan prepared the texts of pro-Kremlin leaflets and brochures, where he insulted the religious feelings of Ukrainians, humiliated the beliefs of believers of other faiths and tried to create hostility towards them.