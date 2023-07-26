“Ukrzaliznytsia” is launching additional trains from Kyiv to Lviv at the end of July

The company "Ukrzaliznytsia" opened the sale of tickets for additional trains between Kyiv and Lviv on July 28, 30 and 31 — these are the peak dates.

The press service of the carrier writes about it.

On Friday, July 28, train 163/164 Kyiv — Lviv will depart. It will leave the capital at 06:28 and arrive in Lviv at 13:58. Return: from Lviv at 14:50, arrival in Kyiv at 22:47.

Train 191/192 will also make additional trains. It will depart from Kyiv at 07:05 and arrive in Lviv at 14:49 on July 30, 31. Return: departure from Lviv at 14:37, arrival in Kyiv at 22:05.

Tickets can already be bought in the "Ukrzaliznytsia" application, in the chatbot, on the website and at the station ticket offices.