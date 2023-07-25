News

The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Listed are munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS

Author:
Anhelina Sheremet
Date:

The United States allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million. The Pentagon announced this on July 25.

In the list:

  • ordnance for NASAMS and HIMARS
  • 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers;
  • anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;
  • 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
  • 120 mm and 60 mm caliber mortars;
  • Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles;
  • unmanned aerial systems Hornet;
  • Hydra-70 aviation missiles;
  • explosive munitions for overcoming obstacles;
  • more than 28 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;
  • night vision devices and thermal imaging systems;
  • spare parts, training ammunition and other field equipment.