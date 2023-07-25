The USA allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine. Listed are munitions for NASAMS and HIMARS

The United States allocates a new package of military aid to Ukraine worth $400 million. The Pentagon announced this on July 25.
In the list:
- ordnance for NASAMS and HIMARS
- 32 Stryker armored personnel carriers;
- anti-aircraft complexes Stinger;
- 155 mm and 105 mm caliber artillery shells;
- 120 mm and 60 mm caliber mortars;
- Javelin and other anti-tank systems and missiles;
- unmanned aerial systems Hornet;
- Hydra-70 aviation missiles;
- explosive munitions for overcoming obstacles;
- more than 28 million cartridges for small arms and grenades;
- night vision devices and thermal imaging systems;
- spare parts, training ammunition and other field equipment.