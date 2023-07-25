Rheinmetall will hand over two Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine in the next six months

The German defense concern Rheinmetall will hand over two Skynex short-range anti-aircraft gun systems to Ukraine in a few months.
The press service of the company writes about it.
Skynex systems are planned to be installed on new Rheinmetall HX 8x8 military trucks.
The developer claims that Skynex can shoot down drones and cruise missiles. It fires continuously with 35-mm ammunition.
- In April 2023, two Skynex air defense systems were put on combat duty in Ukraine. Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal noted that this is an effective weapon for protection against drones used by Russia to attack Ukraine.