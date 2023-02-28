Germany will hand over two modern Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year

Germany plans to transfer two modern Skynex air defense systems to Ukraine by the end of the year. They were ordered by the German government.

The general director of the German defense concern Rheinmetall Armin Papperger informed about this, The Wall Street Journal writes.

According to him, the cost of the systems is €200 million.

The director of the concern noted that otherwise Germany would have used these air defense systems for its own defense.

The developer claims that Skynex is capable of shooting down drones and cruise missiles. It fires continuously with 35-mm ammunition.