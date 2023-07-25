Romania joined the "security guarantees" for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit.

This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.

The head of the Romanian Foreign Ministry informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the decision to join the "security guarantees" during a telephone conversation. They also discussed Russiaʼs disruption of the "grain agreement" and measures that Romania can take to support transit capacities for agricultural products from Ukraine.