Romania joined the "security guarantees" for Ukraine presented at the NATO summit.
This was reported by the press service of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Romania.
The head of the Romanian Foreign Ministry informed US Secretary of State Anthony Blinken about the decision to join the "security guarantees" during a telephone conversation. They also discussed Russiaʼs disruption of the "grain agreement" and measures that Romania can take to support transit capacities for agricultural products from Ukraine.
- On July 12, at the NATO summit in Vilnius, the G7 countries agreed on "security guarantees" for Ukraine, which include the supply of modern military equipment, training of the Ukrainian military, intelligence sharing and assistance in the field of cyber defense.
- Denmark, Spain, the Netherlands, Norway, Sweden, the Czech Republic, Finland, Iceland, Belgium and Portugal joined these guarantees.