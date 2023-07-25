The Russian army attacked Ukraine with drones at night. There are hits

At night, the Russian army attacked Kyiv with Shahed attack drones. All of them were destroyed on the approach to the capital, the Kyiv City State Administration reported. There are no casualties or damage.

The Russian army also attacked Zhytomyr region with kamikaze drones. An infrastructure object was damaged. Information about victims and destruction is being clarified.

In the Cherkasy region, two Russian drones targeted fields, and another targeted an empty agricultural hangar. People were not injured.

Air defense forces shot down one Shahed over Sumy region.

In Poltava region, the Air Defense Forces shot down one drone.