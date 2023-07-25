The number of victims of Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka increased to two

Two people were killed during yesterdayʼs shelling of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. One of them is a 10-year-old boy.
This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.
Seven people were injured, including four children — girls aged 5, 11 and 12 and a 12-year-old boy. The condition of one injured child is serious, she was taken to a neighboring region for treatment. The condition of the rest of the children is satisfactory.
Kyrylenko again called on parents to take their children out of the danger zone.
- On July 24, around 19:00, the Russian army shelled the reservoir of the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, where people were resting. The fire was conducted from the "Smerch" rocket salvo fire system with cluster ammunition.