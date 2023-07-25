The number of victims of Russian shelling in Kostyantynivka increased to two

Two people were killed during yesterdayʼs shelling of Kostyantynivka in Donetsk region. One of them is a 10-year-old boy.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Seven people were injured, including four children — girls aged 5, 11 and 12 and a 12-year-old boy. The condition of one injured child is serious, she was taken to a neighboring region for treatment. The condition of the rest of the children is satisfactory.

Kyrylenko again called on parents to take their children out of the danger zone.