Around 19:00, the Russian army shelled a reservoir in the city of Kostyantynivka, Donetsk region, where people were resting.

This was announced by the head of the Donetsk regional military administration, Pavlo Kyrylenko, on the evening of July 24.

The fire was conducted from the "Smerch" rocket salvo fire system with cluster ammunition. Seven people were injured, including four children: girls aged 5, 11 and 12 and an 11-year-old boy. One child later died and could not be saved.