SBU identified 11 more occupiers who shot civilians in the Kyiv region

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has established the identities of 11 more Russian soldiers who committed war crimes during the temporary occupation of a part of Kyiv region, in particular in the Bucha district.

This was reported by SBU administration in the city of Kyiv and Kyiv region.

The occupiers were servicemen of the first platoon of the 37th separate motorized rifle brigade of the 36th combined army of the Russian Armed Forces (Kyakhta, Republic of Buryatia).

"During the capture of the Motyzhyn village of the Bucha district, they carried out ʼpunitive measuresʼ. In one of these ʼraidsʼ, the perpetrators moved in a column of armored vehcles and opened fire on two passenger cars with civilians. Six Ukrainians died as a result of enemy shelling," the message reads.

According to the investigation, the occupiers acted under the command of Lieutenant Oleksandr Rybasa.

SBU also indicated the data of the direct perpetrators of the war crime:

lieutenant Serhiy Tikhonkykh;

sergeant Valeh Yeminov;

sergeant Anton Burenok;

junior sergeant Dmytro Galsanov;

junior sergeant Vladislav Matveev;

сorporal Roman Igumnov;

сorporal Zakhar Petrov;

private Gennadiy Plotnikov;

private Mykola Bushuev;

serviceman Trokhym Ivanov.

On the basis of the collected evidence, SBU investigators notified the perpetrators of suspicion under part 2 of Article 28 and Part 2 of Art. 438 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine (violation of the laws and customs of war, combined with intentional murder).