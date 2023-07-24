The head of “Ukrhydroenergo” explained under what circumstances the expediency of restoring the Kakhovka HPP will be lost

In an interview with Forbes, General Director Ihor Syrota explained why the feasibility of rebuilding the Kakhovka hydroelectric power plant (HPP) may be in question.

In July, the government adopted a resolution on an experimental project starting with the reconstruction of Kakhovka HPP, which is divided into two stages.

design of temporary dams of the Kakhovka hydroelectric station and construction of a supporting structure near the Dnipro HPP;

inspection and dismantling of destroyed structures, development of the construction project of Kakhovka HPP and construction of a temporary dam (after de-occupation).

Only after that will the construction of the new hydroelectric power station begin.

When asked by the journalist whether it is advisable to rebuild the hydroelectric power plant in view of the development of energy storage, Syrota explained that there are several issues related to the existence of the reservoir:

How to cover the shortage of water in the Kherson, Zaporizhzhia and Dnipropetrovsk regions, which depended on supplies from the Kakhovka Reservoir? Kherson region lost 94% of water for agriculture and industry. The loss of Dnipropetrovsk region — 64%, Zaporizhzhia — 70%. There is no full-fledged alternative.

How to compensate for the loss of the irrigation system, which was fed from the Kakhovka Reservoir? Also, without the Kakhovka Reservoir, it is impossible to restore water supply to Crimea after its deoccupation.

How to provide water to the Zaporizhzhia NPP after deoccupation? The full launch of the station after deoccupation is impossible without the restoration of the Kakhovka Reservoir.

How to ensure river navigation on the Dnipro River? Currently, the depth at the site of the Kakhovka Reservoir is up to 2 m, compared to 16 m in the Reservoir.

"If we can solve these issues without restoring the Kakhovka HPP, then it will be possible to discuss whether it is expedient to build a hydroelectric plant. However, at the moment, hydroelectric power plants are the only solution to these problems," Ihor Syrota noted.