Russia struck the Danube ports in Odesa with drones. There is destruction and victims

The Russian invaders hit the Danube ports in the Odesa region with Iranian Shahed drones.

The spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliia Humenyuk informed this on the air of the telethon.

Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, but one of the ports was hit. There, an agricultural hangar where grain was stored was destroyed. Several more tanks for various types of cargo and other port property were damaged.

The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reports on six victims. Four injured people were hospitalized, one of them is in a moderate condition. Others have minor injuries.