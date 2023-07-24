Russia struck the Danube ports in Odesa with drones. There is destruction and victims

The Russian invaders hit the Danube ports in the Odesa region with Iranian Shahed drones.
The spokeswoman for the press center of the Southern Defense Forces Nataliia Humenyuk informed this on the air of the telethon.
Three drones were shot down by anti-aircraft defense, but one of the ports was hit. There, an agricultural hangar where grain was stored was destroyed. Several more tanks for various types of cargo and other port property were damaged.
The head of Odesa Regional Military Administration Oleh Kiper reports on six victims. Four injured people were hospitalized, one of them is in a moderate condition. Others have minor injuries.
- After withdrawing from the "grain agreement", Russia intensified large-scale attacks on the south of Ukraine, in particular on the Odesa region. The invaders attacked the region on the night of July 18, 19, 20, and 21, severely damaging port infrastructure, residential buildings, and trade networks. The Russians destroyed tens of thousands of tons of grain. On the night of July 23, Russia struck the historic center of Odesa. Volodymyr Zelensky stated that the Ukrainian air defense capabilities are not enough to protect all regions.