The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office is investigating the involvement of the Belarusian Red Cross in the deportation of Ukrainian children

The Prosecutor Generalʼs Office has launched an investigation into the involvement of the Belarusian Red Cross in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children.

Prosecutor General Andriy Kostin announced this.

According to him, the participation of the Belarusian Red Cross in the forced deportation of Ukrainian children from the territories occupied by Russia to Belarus is complicity in the commission of an international crime.

"This organization grossly violates the norms of the Geneva Conventions, as well as the fundamental principles of the Red Cross Movement. We hope that the ICRC will consider this breach of integrity and take appropriate measures. For our part, we have launched an investigation to ensure responsibility for every case of forced displacement and/or deportation of Ukrainian children," Kostin wrote.

Recently, a report appeared on the Internet in which the general secretary of the Belarusian Red Cross, Dmytro Shevtsov, during a trip to the TOT of Ukraine, noted that his organization is involved in the "rehabilitation" of Ukrainian children.

Subsequently, the press service of the International Red Cross and the press service of the Ukrainian CHC announced that they had begun an investigation into Shevtsov.

Dmytro Lubinets, the Verkhovna Rada Commissioner for Human Rights, said that after a series of violations committed by the Belarusian Red Cross, there are sufficient grounds for its expulsion from the International Federation of the Red Cross and Red Crescent.