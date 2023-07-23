Russia destroyed the Palace of Culture in Chasiv Yar. The city was bombarded with cluster munitions

Russia destroyed the Palace of Culture in Chasiv Yar, opening fire on the city with cluster munitions, the Ministry of Culture reported.

Rescuers of the State Emergency Service, who arrived at the scene of the fire, were forced to stop their work due to continuous shelling. Because of this, the building of the Palace of Culture burned down.

The Palace of Culture was used as the cityʼs humanitarian headquarters and a place for providing medical care. The shelling destroyed a small supply of humanitarian aid and medical equipment.

1 2

Previous slide Next slide Fullscreen mode

"The only thing a terrorist country is capable of is proving to the world every day that for it there are no rules of war, no values, only the desire to destroy everything in its path," the Ministry noted.