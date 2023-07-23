A satellite image of an airfield in Crimea has appeared. He was attacked the day before

On July 22, explosions rang out in the village of Zhovtneve in the Crimea. Locals wrote that an oil depot and an airfield had been hit, and the occupying "head" of Crimea, Aksyonov, spoke of an attack by drones.

Later, OSINT analyst Hidenori Watanave published satellite images of the aftermath of the strike on military facilities of the occupiers in Zhovtnevy in Crimea. The publication Defense Express notes that the photo shows traces of secondary detonation and explosion of ammunition.

Twitter / @hwtnv

When explosions rang out in the village, a local resident told Uspilno that the fire broke out near the Elevatorna station, near which the abandoned Soviet airfield is located. The Crimean partisan movement specified that Russian military equipment was stationed there.