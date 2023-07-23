General Staff: The occupiers lost 11 tanks and dozens of artillery systems during the day. What is the situation on the front line

Over the past day, 40 combat clashes took place between the Defense Forces of Ukraine and the Russian occupiers. The Ukrainian military continues to conduct an offensive operation in the Melitopol and Berdyansk directions, where they are entrenched at the achieved boundaries.

The General Staff of the Armed Forces writes about this.

In the Lyman direction, the Russians conducted unsuccessful offensives in the districts of Nadiya, Luhansk region, and Torske and Hryhorivka, Donetsk region. In the Bakhmut direction, Ukrainian fighters successfully repelled enemy attacks in the area of Bohdanivka and Ivanivske in the Donetsk region. They also successfully repelled attacks by Russian troops in the Avdiivka area.

In the Mariinska direction, the Defense Forces continue to hold back the enemyʼs offensive in the Krasnohorivka and Mariinsky districts of the Donetsk region.

Meanwhile, the occupiers in Enerhodar intensified repression against Zaporizhzhia NPP workers who refused to cooperate and enter into contracts with the Russian occupation administration. Ukrainians do not go to work, sabotage the implementation of the decisions of the occupiers, etc. They are intimidated by the Russian Guardsmen and employees of the FSB of Russia, using threats, blackmail, and beatings. Cash, money from bank cards, and mobile phones are taken from Ukrainian employees of the station.

Over the past 24 hours, Ukrainian aviation has carried out 12 strikes on the areas where the personnel, weapons, and military equipment of the Russians are concentrated. Units of missile forces and artillery hit 21 artillery pieces in firing positions, an anti-aircraft missile complex, and another important enemy target.

Russia also lost 630 occupiers, 11 tanks, nine armored fighting vehicles, 29 artillery systems, four MLRSs, three anti-aircraft vehicles, and other things during the day.