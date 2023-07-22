A military propagandist from RIA Novosti died at the front in Ukraine. The agency reported that Rostislav Zhuravlev came under fire.

RIA Novosti photojournalist Kostyantyn Mikhalchevskyi, Izvestia newspaper correspondent Roman Polshakov and his cameraman Dmytro Shikov were also wounded during the shelling. Together with the deceased Zhuravlyov, they were "covered" in the area of the village of Pyatykhatky, Zaporizhzhia region.

"Izvestia" clarifies that Polshakov has four shrapnel injuries, and Shikov has shrapnel in soft tissues and a fracture.

The Russian Ministry of Defense claims that the propagandists came under fire with cluster munitions.