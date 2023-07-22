Air defense forces destroyed all five Shaheds that attacked Ukraine at night

On the night of July 22, air defense forces destroyed all five Shahed drones that attacked Ukraine from the south-eastern direction.
This was reported in the Air Force of the Ukrainian Armed Forces.
During the past day, the Air Defense Forces also shot down nine reconnaissance drones of operational-tactical level.
- Last day, the Russian army lost approximately 640 soldiers, seven tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems and eight air defense systems. In total, 241,330 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.