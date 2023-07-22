General Staff: The defense forces destroyed 640 invaders per day. Heavy fighting is going on in five directions

Heavy fighting continues in the directions of Kupyansk, Lyman, Bakhmut, Avdiyivka and Maryinka.

The Air Force of Ukraine carried out 14 strikes on areas where Russian troops were concentrated, their weapons and military equipment, and hit the enemyʼs anti-aircraft missile systems twice.

Ukrainian defenders destroyed 11 reconnaissance UAVs.

Ukrainian missile and artillery units hit two areas where the occupiersʼ manpower, weapons and military equipment were concentrated, as well as five artillery units in firing positions.

Over the past day, the Russian army has lost approximately 640 soldiers, seven tanks, 16 armored fighting vehicles, 19 artillery systems and eight air defense systems. In total, 241,330 Russians have already died in the war in Ukraine.