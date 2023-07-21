Ihor Strelkovʼs henchman Pavel Gubarev was detained in Moscow

In Moscow, Strelkovʼs henchman Pavel Gubarev, who came to support him, was detained near the court.

This was reported by the Russian publication "Mediazona".

Gubarev stood near the court with a placard. He was detained by the police for picketing.

Pavlo Gubarev is the head of the Novorossia movement, the former "peopleʼs governor" of Donetsk. Before the war, he worked as Santa Claus on holidays, and also founded the Patison advertising firm. Patisonʼs clients were large enterprises and political parties.

After the Revolution of Dignity, Gubarev declared himself the "peopleʼs governor", he was arrested by the SBU, but then exchanged for Ukrainian prisoners. By early 2015, Gubarev was removed from real power in the DPR.