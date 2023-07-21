Russian shelling killed two children in the village of Druzhba in Donetsk region

The Russians struck the village of Druzhba near Toretsk in the Donetsk region with artillery. Two children died.

This was reported by the head of the Regional Military Administration Pavlo Kyrylenko.

Around 3:00 p.m. on July 21, an artillery shell hit the yard where a brother and sister — a 10-year-old boy and a 16-year-old girl — were staying. They received shrapnel wounds. The boy died on the spot, his sister died in the hospital.

In addition, an elderly woman was injured in Druzhba — she was sent to the hospital.

Pavlo Kyrylenko called on parents of underage children to take them out of the danger zone.