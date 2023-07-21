New Zealand imposed new sanctions against Russia and Belarus

New Zealand imposed new sanctions in response to Russiaʼs armed invasion of Ukraine.

This was stated by the Minister of Foreign Affairs Nanaya Mahuta.

These restrictions apply to the Russian military-industrial complex, paramilitary formations and people involved in the deportation of Ukrainian children to the Russian Federation. They also extend to Belarusian financial institutions that help Russia.

"The three Russians who are subject to these sanctions recently separated children from their families, facilitating the deportation of Ukrainian children to Russia. New Zealand condemns these disgusting and immoral actions and calls on Russia to immediately stop the violent attack on Ukraine, its people and children," Nanaya Mahuta emphasized.

The sanctions list includes 14 people and organizations from Russia that develop, manufacture or purchase weapons, electronic components and technologies that the Russian Federation uses in the war against Ukraine, as well as six Belarusian companies.

"The Belarusian regime has confirmed that Russian-controlled nuclear weapons are located on its territory bordering Ukraine. New Zealand strongly opposes the proliferation and exchange of nuclear weapons and views this step as a direct threat to Ukraine, its neighboring allies and a further attempt to destabilize the region," the head of the Foreign Ministry of New Zealand noted.