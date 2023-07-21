Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Slovakia

"Ukrenergo" and the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS agreed to resume electricity exports from July 23. The first capacity allocation auction starts today — participants will be offered 200 MW with a delivery date of July 23 from 09:00 to 14:00.

Ukrainian electricity will be exported only during those hours when there is a surplus in the energy system, "Ukrenergo" explains.

After making the necessary changes to the legislation and approval of the National Energy Regulatory Commission, Ukraine will be able to start exporting electricity to Slovakia.