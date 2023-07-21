Ukraine resumes electricity exports to Slovakia

"Ukrenergo" and the Slovak transmission system operator SEPS agreed to resume electricity exports from July 23. The first capacity allocation auction starts today — participants will be offered 200 MW with a delivery date of July 23 from 09:00 to 14:00.
Ukrainian electricity will be exported only during those hours when there is a surplus in the energy system, "Ukrenergo" explains.
After making the necessary changes to the legislation and approval of the National Energy Regulatory Commission, Ukraine will be able to start exporting electricity to Slovakia.
- The maximum throughput allowed by ENTSO-E for the export of electricity to Europe for Ukraine and Moldova is currently 400 MW, for import — 1 200 MW. Last year, Ukraine exported electricity to the EU during June-October and earned almost $590 million. At that time, the price of electricity in Slovakia and Romania was at a record level of $400/MWph, in Ukraine — $89/MWph. The difference in prices reached 300-400%, currently there are no such premiums. Prices in EU countries fell to $115-130/MWph.
- Slovakia stopped exports in April, as the parties did not agree on the distribution of revenues from the capacity of the Ukraine-Slovakia interstate crossing.