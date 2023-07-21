Almost 12 billion cubic meters of gas are stored in the underground storages of Ukraine. Preparation for winter is going according to plan

OJSC "Naftogaz of Ukraine" assures that 11.7 billion cubic meters of gas are already stored in Ukrainian underground storages. This volume corresponds to the plan of stock preparation for the winter.

The press service of the company writes about it.

Since the start of gas injection in 2023, 2.5 billion cubic meters of blue fuel were sent to storage facilities — this corresponds to the same period in 2022.

"In July, we pumped even more gas than expected," added the chairman of the board of "Naftogaz" Oleksiy Chernyshov.

Meanwhile, Ukrainians used 13% more gas from April to June than in the same period last year.