CNR: The Russians took workers from six Russian stations to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians took workers from six Russian nuclear power plants (NPP) to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as reports the Center of National Resistance (CNR).
These can be specialists from the Balakovo, Kalinin, Kursk, Novovoronezh, Rostov, and Smolensk NPPs. All because Ukrainian specialists do not cooperate with the occupiers.
"Energoatom" also reported on staff resistance. They said that the Ukrainian personnel refused to carry out the criminal order of the Russian management of the station to start unit No. 4.
Yury Chernichuk, appointed by the occupation authorities as the "general director" of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is persuading the nuclear workers to do this, as the operational personnel brought in from the Russian Federation are completely incompetent and do not have the appropriate experience, the department says.
- On July 4, the Armed Forces officially informed about the possible preparation of a provocation in the near future on the territory of the ZNPP. Russia plans to accuse Ukraine of shelling the station. On the same day, Zelensky said that Russia had installed objects similar to explosives on the roofs of several power units of the Zaporizhzhia NPP.
- Against this background, headquarters were deployed in Ukraine, which included energy workers, rescuers, police and medics.
- On July 7, the head of intelligence Kyrylo Budanov said that the threat of a terrorist attack at the ZNPP is declining, but there is currently no question of the complete elimination of risks at the nuclear plant, as it is still controlled by the Russian occupiers.