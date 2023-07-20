CNR: The Russians took workers from six Russian stations to the Zaporizhzhia NPP

The Russians took workers from six Russian nuclear power plants (NPP) to the Zaporizhzhia NPP, as reports the Center of National Resistance (CNR).

These can be specialists from the Balakovo, Kalinin, Kursk, Novovoronezh, Rostov, and Smolensk NPPs. All because Ukrainian specialists do not cooperate with the occupiers.

"Energoatom" also reported on staff resistance. They said that the Ukrainian personnel refused to carry out the criminal order of the Russian management of the station to start unit No. 4.

Yury Chernichuk, appointed by the occupation authorities as the "general director" of the Zaporizhzhia NPP, is persuading the nuclear workers to do this, as the operational personnel brought in from the Russian Federation are completely incompetent and do not have the appropriate experience, the department says.