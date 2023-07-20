The “Come Back Alive” fund collected 200 million hryvnias for weapons for the Territorial Defence Forces

The charity fund "Come Back Alive" together with the OKKO company collected 200 million hryvnias for weapons for the Territorial Defense fighters.

Thanks to benefactors, they collected half of the required 400 million hryvnias.

For the Territorial Defence fighters will purchase:

300 82 mm caliber mortars;

200 large-caliber machine guns;

100 automatic grenade launchers of 40 mm caliber.

In April, "Come Back Alive" together with the OKKO company collected 325 million hryvnias for 25 intelligence complexes "SHARK".